Ethiopia: Agreement Signed to Construct 2,000 Health Centers Across Ethiopia

12 June 2024
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — The Ministry of Health has signed an agreement with three institutions to construct 2,000 health centers across Ethiopia five years.

The signatories are the Ministry of Health, Ministry of Women and Social Affairs, Bonga University, and the Russian Pan-African PPP Development Center.

The Russian Pan-African PPP Development Center will cover the estimated more than 250 million USD cost to build the health centers.

Health State Minister, Dr. Dereje Dugma said the project will build 2,000 health centers in five years.

The centers will mainly focus on the health of mothers and children, the elderly, the youth, childbirth, vaccination, family planning and reproductive health.

This will help the efforts to expand access to health services for the community, he said.

According to him, each of the health centers will enable 2,000 to 5,000 community members to access various medical services.

Women and Social Affairs State Minister, Alemitu Umed stated that the project will create capacity to protect the health of mothers and children.

Therefore, the ministry will play the role that is expected to make the project a reality, she affirmed.

Russian Pan-African PPP Development Center CEO, Oksana Mayorova emphasized that the project will create capacity to protect the healthy life of the citizens.

Bonga University President Petros Woldegiorgis stated that the university has been working hard to bring this project to the country.

The president stated that the signing of the agreement with various parties will be done to make it a reality.

Russian Pan-African PPP Development Center has more than 126 years relations in Ethiopia.

Read the original article on ENA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.