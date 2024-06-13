Rwanda: Kagame Names New Finance, Foreign Affairs Ministers in Mini-Reshuffle

President Paul Kagame made changes in Cabinet and in government agencies on Wednesday, June 12, appointing Olivier Nduhungirehe the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, replacing Dr Vincent Biruta.

Nduhungirehe was Rwanda's Ambassador to The Netherlands. Biruta was appointed the new Minister for Interior, replacing Alfred Gasana who was named Rwanda's envoy in Amsterdam.

Nduhungirehe previously served as the Minister of State in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in charge of the East African Community from September 2017 to April 2020.

He had previously also been Rwanda's ambassador to Belgium with accreditation to Luxembourg, the European Union from December 2015 to September 2017.

Other changes saw Yousuf Murangwa appointed the Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, replacing Dr Uzziel Ndagijimana.

Murangwa was until his appointment to cabinet working as the Director General of the National Institute of Statitistics of Rwanda (NISR).

At statistics, Murangwa was replaced by Ivan Murenzi, who has been the deputy Director General.

Meanwhile, Consolee Uwimana was named Minister of Gender and Family Promotion, replacing Dr Valentine Uwamariya who was moved to the environment docket in a similar capacity.

Dr Jeanne d'Arc Mujawamariya who was Minister for Environment was moved to the Ministry of Public Service and Labour.

Other new cabinet members include Olivier Kabera as the State Minister in the Ministry of Infrastructure and Linda Mutesi Rusagara. Kabera has been the Managing Director of NPD Ltd a construction company under Crystal Ventures.

He replaces Patricie Uwase while Rusagara, who has been the CEO of Agaciro Development Fund, replaces Jeanine Munyeshuli who was recently fired as the State Minister in the Ministry of Finance in charge of Resource Mobilisation and Public Investment.

Meanwhile, President Kagame made changes at the National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS) where Aimable Havugiyaremye was named Secretary General, replacing Maj. Gen. Joseph Nzabamwita.

Nzabamwita was moved to the Office of the President where he will serve as the Senior Security Advisor.

Havugiyaremye has been the Director General of the National Public Prosecution Authority (NPPA), a position that went to Angelique Habyarimana, who was his deputy.

Other changes saw Ronald Niwenshuti was appointed Commissioner General of Rwanda Revenue Authority (RRA), replacing Pascal Bizimungu Ruganintwari.

Niwenshuti was the Deputy Commissioner General in charge of Large Taxpayers.

Dr Innocente Murasi was appointed RRA's Deputy Commissioner General.

Fulgence Dusabimana was appointed the Vice Mayor of the City of Kigali in charge of Infrastructure and a member of the City Council.