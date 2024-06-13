Africa: EgyptAir to Launch 3 New Airlines in Africa As of July

EgyptAir announced that three new airlines will be launched in July to the Somali capital Mogadishu, the Ivory Coast capital Abidjan, as well as Djibouti.

Three flights will be operated per week - on Sunday, Tuesday and Friday - to Abidjan starting from July 9, Egypt's national carrier said.

It added that two flights are set to be operated per week as of July 11 on an air route linking Cairo, Djibouti and Mogadishu.

The operation of the new routes will take the number of destinations in Africa that EgyptAir can reach to 26.

The number of EgyptAir Africa destinations is expected to rise to 32 by 2028 with the scheduled launch of new routes to Senegal's Dakar, Angola's Luanda, South Africa's Cape Town, Mali's Bamako, Zimbabwe's Harare, and Zambia's Lusaka.