Africa: EgyptAir to Launch 3 New Airlines in Africa As of July

8 June 2024
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

EgyptAir announced that three new airlines will be launched in July to the Somali capital Mogadishu, the Ivory Coast capital Abidjan, as well as Djibouti.

Three flights will be operated per week - on Sunday, Tuesday and Friday - to Abidjan starting from July 9, Egypt's national carrier said.

It added that two flights are set to be operated per week as of July 11 on an air route linking Cairo, Djibouti and Mogadishu.

The operation of the new routes will take the number of destinations in Africa that EgyptAir can reach to 26.

The number of EgyptAir Africa destinations is expected to rise to 32 by 2028 with the scheduled launch of new routes to Senegal's Dakar, Angola's Luanda, South Africa's Cape Town, Mali's Bamako, Zimbabwe's Harare, and Zambia's Lusaka.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.