South Africa: Ace Magashule Running Out of Wiggle Room After U.S. Court Approves Extradition of His Personal Assistant

In 2019, Moroadi Cholota, personal assistant to former ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule, spilled the beans before the State Capture Commission on a shady R225m asbestos contract. She was a witness, but later decided not to cooperate. Last Friday, a US District Court declared her extraditable. She is appealing against the ruling.

On Friday 14 June, Ace Magashule and 17 co-accused will appear in the Bloemfontein High Court on charges stemming from alleged corruption in a R225-million asbestos audit project.

Magashule, who started his own party, the African Congress of Transformation, is eligible to become an MPL in the Free State. This is after his party obtained 19.7% of the vote and gained a single seat on the Free State provincial ballot. But if he's convicted on the asbestos charges, he will have to resign.

Magashule and the other accused, including companies, are facing more than 70 counts of corruption related to money laundering.

Moroadi Cholota, the former personal assistant (PA) of Magashule, faces at least five charges including fraud and corruption stemming from the asbestos project. She is accused number seven on the indictment.

The other co-accused are businessman Edwin Sodi; former director-general of the national Department of Human Settlements Thabane Zulu; Nthimotse Mokhesi; Mahlomola Matlakala; Sello Radebe; Adel Kgotso Manyeki; Nozipho Molikoe; Albertus Venter; Margaret-Ann Diedericks and former MEC and Mangaung mayor, Sarah "Olly" Mlamleli.

In addition, Blackhead Consulting, 602 Consulting Solutions, Mastertrade 232, Ori Group and other companies are also facing charges.

On Tuesday, the National Prosecuting...