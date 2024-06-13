South Africa: Western Cape Legislature Set to Convene, Premier Winde to Announce New Cabinet

analysis

The Western Cape legislature will kick off the post-election process to swear in new leaders on Thursday, 13 June 2024. The next few days will see all nine provincial legislatures sworn in, along with representatives from the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces.

While coalition talks are still not completed at a national level, the Western Cape legislature will swear in 42 members on Thursday, 13 June. It will be a long day that includes the swearing-in of a new provincial cabinet.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) will have a majority 24 seats following its retention of the province in the national and provincial elections with 55% of the votes.

The DA's returning members include incumbent Alan Winde who will become premier for the second time, veterans such as Anton Bredell, Ivan Meyer and DA Western Cape leader Tertuis Simmers. Newcomers to the DA caucus include DA provincial chair and former MP Jaco Londt and former mayors Leon van Wyk (George) and Memory Booysen.

While the DA caucus remains constant, there are changes in opposition benches: the ANC has dropped from 12 seats to eight, while parties such as the Patriotic Alliance and the National Coloured Congress will join the legislature for the first time with three and one seats respectively.

There will be an election for a legislature speaker and deputy speaker, along with the premier. Winde should again be premier, as the DA majority is expected to push through his appointment.

The...