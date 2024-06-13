South Africa: Inkatha to Join Government of National Unity - It's 'The Will of the People'

analysis

The latest breakthrough in talks between political parties sees the IFP confirming it will be part of the government of national unity.

Inkatha Freedom Party leader Velenkosini Hlabisa on Wednesday evening said the IFP had decided to join a government of national unity (GNU) as proposed by the ANC.

He said the decision was made by the party's highest structure for the sake of the country and its people.

"The IFP will join a government of national unity that includes the ANC and the DA. In reality, the only options are to become part of the government or part of the opposition. The mandate we received from the electorate is for the IFP to contribute to the effective governance of South Africa. We recognise the responsibility this bestows on us to participate in government, based on the will of the electorate," he said.

The party said it had also engaged with the ANC to determine the path towards forming a government in KwaZulu-Natal, adding that the IFP's Thami Ntuli would be the premier candidate if a government of provincial unity was formed.

Speaking to Daily Maverick, DA national spokesperson Solly Malatsi was vague about the party's involvement in the GNU. He did, however, say it would engage in further talks at a Federal Executive meeting on Thursday.

"We have continued to interact...