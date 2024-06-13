Angolan Migration Service Repatriates 133 DRC Citizens

11 June 2024
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)
By Mbanza Kongo

At least 133 citizens from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) were repatriated Monday by the Migration and Foreigners Service (SME), in Zaire Province due to migratory irregularities.

Speaking to ANGOP on Tuesday, the spokesman for the Zaire Provincial Delegation of the Ministry of the Interior, Sérgio Afonso, explained that of this number, 132 citizens were expelled by administrative decision and one by judicial measure.

He revealed that the illegal migrants who were with 16 minors, were taken from the municipalities of Mbanza Kongo and Soyo, as part of the actions to control and supervise foreigners in an irregular migratory situation.

The official informed that 70 citizens were repatriated by road border in Luvo, Mbanza Kongo and 63 others through the Kimbumba river post in the oil-producing municipality of Soyo.

The northern province of Zaire shares a 310-kilometre border with the DRC, 190 kilometres of which are by road and another 150 kilometres by river.

