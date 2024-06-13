Angola: Namibe Receives 101 Camels to Boost Tourism Activity

12 June 2024
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Moçâmedes — A total of 101 camels from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) were brought to southern Namibe province on Wednesday, with the aim to boost tourism and meat and milk production in the area.

According to Namibe's deputy provincial governor for Political, Social and Economic sector, Abel Kapitango, the animals are in good health and have adapted to the region's climate.

He assured that the authorities will continue to raise awareness of the communities living around the perimeter where the project is being implemented to guarantee harmonious coexistence.

The official added that in the future, the government will reintroduce the species so that people can raise camels and generate income for their families.

"The camel is very resilient, as it can live for a long time without water, so we won't have any difficulty in accommodating it, living with it and taming it," Kapitango said.

Implemented in partnership with the United Arab Emirates, the project covers an area of 16,000 hectares, which will allow the animals to move around comfortably.

It includes water boreholes, with a gravity collection system and a capacity for more than 20,000 liters of water, as well as a feeding area and an administrative residence, which are already in operation.

