Angola: Ombudswoman Recommends Doctors' Increase At Malanje General Hospital

Malanje — The completion of the emergency room and increase in the number of doctors at the Malanje Regional Hospital are among the recommendations the Ombudswoman, Florbela Araújo, left to local government, with the aim to improve care at that unit.

Florbela Araújo, who concluded a three-day working visit to Malanje province on Wednesday, said she noticed a high concentration of patients due to the lack of an emergency room capable of accommodating more patients, as well as a shortage of specialist doctors, a situation that jeopardizes full medical care.

Another recommendation is related to improving the facilities of the Malanje Provincial Court, with a view to guaranteeing dignity for the staff, although she recognized the economic difficulties the country is going through as a result of the global situation.

Florbela Araújo also expressed concern about the difficulties faced by some foster homes, having requested the local government to intervene in order to reverse the situation.

During her three-day stay the official met with the bodies involved in the administration of justice, visited prisons, hospitals and foster homes, and lectured on the Role of the Ombudsman in Defending Children's Rights.