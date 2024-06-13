Angola: Head of State Confident About Angola World Cup Qualification

Luanda — President João Lourenço expressed this Wednesday Angolans' confidence in the National Team's qualification for the 2026 Football World Cup.

"Angola believed and continues to believe in the strength and determination of its players to make history again, towards the 2026 World Cup. Strength, Angola! Angola will win", the statesman wrote on his Facebook official page.

President João Lourenço watched, on Tuesday, at the 11 de Novembro stadium, the football match between Angola and Cameroon, qualifying for the 4th round of the World Cup qualifying rounds, which ended in a 1-1 draw.

The African continent will have nine direct qualifying places in the world tournament expanded to 48 teams, and CAF decided to adopt a format of nine (9) groups, in which only the winner qualifies for the World Competition, compared to the five (9) places until then.

The 2026 World Cup will be held in the United States of America, Canada and Mexico.

In the group D classification, the National Team occupy 4th position, with six points. Cameroon are the leaders (8 pts), Libya, in 2nd position (7 pts), the same as Cape Verde (7 pts), in third.

Mauritius is in 5th place (4 pts) and Eswatini is in 6th and last, without scoring.