Angola: Head of State Confident About Angola World Cup Qualification

12 June 2024
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — President João Lourenço expressed this Wednesday Angolans' confidence in the National Team's qualification for the 2026 Football World Cup.

"Angola believed and continues to believe in the strength and determination of its players to make history again, towards the 2026 World Cup. Strength, Angola! Angola will win", the statesman wrote on his Facebook official page.

President João Lourenço watched, on Tuesday, at the 11 de Novembro stadium, the football match between Angola and Cameroon, qualifying for the 4th round of the World Cup qualifying rounds, which ended in a 1-1 draw.

The African continent will have nine direct qualifying places in the world tournament expanded to 48 teams, and CAF decided to adopt a format of nine (9) groups, in which only the winner qualifies for the World Competition, compared to the five (9) places until then.

The 2026 World Cup will be held in the United States of America, Canada and Mexico.

In the group D classification, the National Team occupy 4th position, with six points. Cameroon are the leaders (8 pts), Libya, in 2nd position (7 pts), the same as Cape Verde (7 pts), in third.

Mauritius is in 5th place (4 pts) and Eswatini is in 6th and last, without scoring.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.