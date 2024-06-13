Rwanda: Liquid Intelligent Technologies Launches 'Liquid Home' to Bring High-Speed Internet to Rural Areas

Liquid Intelligent Technologies Rwanda on Wednesday, June 12 launched 'Liquid Home', its internet connectivity product aimed at extending its fibre network coverage.

The extended network coverage will provide internet connectivity to homes and businesses in the upcountry regions, with a special reduced-cost package for new subscribers.

Alex Kabeja, Chief Executive Officer of Liquid Intelligent Technologies Rwanda, said that the fibre network launched in Nyamata promises to deliver faster internet speeds to both businesses and homes in the area.

He mentioned that after Nyamata, they are also expanding to other secondary cities like Muhanga, Rusizi, and Huye as their goal is to bring fibre internet to all six secondary cities outside of Kigali, enabling these areas to benefit from faster internet speeds as well.

"It is one of our goals to provide internet access to all Rwandans. We began in the City of Kigali, but as a technology company, we cannot limit ourselves to Kigali alone. We aim to distribute technology throughout Rwanda," he said.

Kabeja added: "There are ongoing projects to expand this network to other cities, including Rwamagana and Nyagatare, in addition to the existing networks in Musanze and Rubavu."

Kabeja stated that their main goal is to ensure that, in a few years, all cities have access to this network. He emphasised that this will drive development, benefiting not only businesses but also homes.

Speaking about what customers should expect, he pointed out that the special feature of the service is its affordability, designed to make internet access more affordable for citizens.

Explaining the various packages available Ramadhan Nshakabatenda, in charge of business, said that the basic package costs Rwf20,000 and includes free installation, providing a speed of 50 Megabits per second (Mbps), which is sufficient for many tasks.

There is also a package for Rwf28,000 with a speed of 60 Mbps, another for Rwf70,000 with a speed of 150 Mbps, and the fastest package offers a speed of 500 Mbps.

Kabeja also highlighted the stability of their internet service, ensuring seamless, complication-free connectivity.

He assured that the quality of service provided in Kigali will be consistent across all cities, with no difference in service quality.

Kabeja added, "We are not only introducing this network in secondary cities but also expanding into rural areas in our upcoming projects. Many services require fibre rather than wireless connections, and we aim to meet those needs."

About Liquid Intelligent Technologies

Liquid Intelligent Technologies is a business of Cassava Technologies, a pan-African technology group with operations in over 25 countries in Africa.

It has firmly established itself as the leading provider of pan-African digital infrastructure with a 110,000 km-long fibre broadband network and satellite connectivity that provides high-speed access to the Internet anywhere in Africa.

Liquid Intelligent Technologies is also leveraging its digital network to provide Cloud and Cyber Security solutions through strategic partnerships with leading global players. Liquid is a comprehensive technology solutions group that provides customised digital solutions to public and private sector enterprises and SMEs across the continent.