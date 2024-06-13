Rwanda: Tying Knots - Rwandan Women Artists Take Art Exhibition to Luxembourg

Rwanda's renowned visual artist Jemima Kakizi has teamed up with 5 visual artists to stage a week-long art exhibition in Luxembourg.

The exhibition will take place at Kulturhaus Nieferanven Youth Center from June 18 - 30.

The five talented artists, namely Christine Niyonsenga, Eloise Irakarama, Jennifer Tuyishimire, Sandrine Kwizera and Clementine Uwimpuhwe, will exhibit paintings, art installations using either pain or paint.

The artists attending the exhibition are from different parts of Rwanda, mainly Kigali, Gicumbi and Muhanga. They worked on different topics but with a collective vision.

According to Kakizi, their art exhibition, dubbed 'Tying Knots,' symbolizes unity, collaboration, emphasis on how Rwandan youth and artists are working together with available resources to create opportunities for ourselves.

"This exhibition was debuted by a mentorship program led by established artists and other people in the art scene," Kakizi explained.

Irakarama, one of the participants, highlighted that the exhibition is not just a stepping stone for all the five participating women but also an opportunity to get their works recognized beyond borders and show the world that women artists exist in Rwanda, as will be demonstrated by the stories told through their works.

"We all got to work on different themes since we are different artists, and it truly shows the diversity that we have and so many different stories that there are to tell through art and each one of us put a personal touch to our themes and works. I believe it will make the exhibition an even more enjoyable experience," Irakarama told The New Times.

The exhibition, she said, is a good example of how women supporting fellow women can truly make an impact seeing how our curator Jemima Kakizi has taken us on and gave us this incredible opportunity.

"As a visual artist, it is a way to get your work to a broader audience, and that means everything so it is truly a step forward in our careers as visual artists," she further noted.

'Tying Knots' was organized by Impundu Arts in collaboration with Amitié Am sand amizero, an NGO based in Luxembourg.