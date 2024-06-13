Rwanda: Ministry of Education, Umwalimu Sacco, and Mobile Money Rwanda Partner to Launch #DusangireLunch Campaign

The Ministry of Education, in partnership with Mobile Money Rwanda and Umwalimu SACCO, is proud to introduce the #DusangireLunch campaign that started as #NdiReady campaign. This initiative aims to educate parents and communities about the importance of providing nutritious meals to every child in school.

The national school feeding program has shown remarkable results, not only in meeting children's nutritional needs but also in improving education enrollments, retention, and performance. Since its expansion across the country in 2021, primary school dropout rates have decreased by 4%.

Currently, the Government of Rwanda covers 90% of the school feeding cost per child, with parents contributing approximately Rwf 1,000 per trimester. The #DusangireLunch campaign offers an easier way for parents and communities to participate in shaping children's future by supporting initiatives that promote their growth and development.

With over 3.9 million students in 4,500 schools benefiting from this program, the campaign aims to complement parental contributions, and increase community awareness and commitment to ensure that every Rwandan child attending school receives a nutritious meal every day.

The #DusangireLunch campaign was officially launched at Groupe Scolaire Kacyiru II, by Gaspard Twagirayezu, the Minister of Education, along with Chantal Kagame, the Chief Executive Officer of Mobile Money Rwanda, and Laurence Uwambaje, the Director General of Umwalimu SACCO.

Speaking at the launch Chief Executive Officer of Mobile Money Rwanda, Chantal Kagame said: "This initiative underscores Mobile Money Rwanda's commitment to help Rwandan children realize their dreams of becoming our future doctors, engineers, lawyers, athletes and more. As Mobile Money Rwanda, we want to do our part in creating a brighter future by ensuring a nutritious lunch for every child in school. That is why as an organization, Mobile Money Rwanda pledges to provide 10,000 students in one year (worth Rwf 30,000,000). I take this opportunity to call on other private sector players to join the #DusangireLunch campaign."

The Director General of Umwalimu SACCO, Laurence Uwambaje said: "Umwalimu SACCO is pleased to join the Ministry of Education and Mobile Money Rwanda in this noble cause that undoubtedly supports Rwanda's human capital creation and expanding access to educational opportunities to all Rwandan children. As Umwalimu SACCO, we pledge to provide lunch to 8,500 kids for the period of 2 years (worth Rwf 51,000). I call on other financial institutions to join the # DusangireLunch campaign."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In his keynote address Minister of Education, Gaspard Twagirayezu said: "School meals play a vital role in ensuring children's well-being and academic success. By providing nutritious meals, we can improve student focus, attendance, and overall health. In addition, school meal programs support local farmers and promote sustainable practices, creating a positive impact that extends far beyond the dining hall.

"We commend Mobile Money Rwanda and Umwalimu SACCO for playing their part in ensuring the success and sustainability of the school feeding program. We urge all Rwandans to contribute to the #DusangireLunch campaign. Together, we can make a difference."

How to Participate:

To contribute to #DusangireLunch, dial *182*3*10# and follow the prompts. Remember, only Frw 1,000 feeds a child for the whole trimester and Frw 3,000 feeds a child for the whole school year! Join us and help ensure every child gets a decent meal at school.