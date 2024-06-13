South Africa: Three Foreign Nationals to Appear in Court for the Murder of a Fellow Citizen

press release

The Ficksburg police have charged three foreign nationals with the alleged murder of their fellow citizen after the discovery of his body at a certain farm. The deceased person was initially reported missing last Sunday by a relative who claimed they were busy looking for their alleged stolen sheep around the farm.

It's alleged that on 10 June 2024, the police were summoned to certain farms in the district of Ficksburg by a farm manager who discovered the body of an unknown man in the bushes. Upon arrival, the police inspected the person, who sustained a fatal open wound on his forehead and had blood-stained clothes. It was established that the deceased person is the same person reported missing on Sunday, 9 June 2024, at the police station by his nephew.

According to the complainant, they came to Ficksburg from Lesotho on Sunday looking for their suspected stolen sheep from Lesotho at neighboring cross-borderline farms. At a certain farm, they met three shepherds who allegedly assaulted and fastened them against the tree, but he managed to escape and left his uncle by the name of Kananelo Mokuoane (41) who was reported missing. On Sunday, 9 June 2024, the police visited the farm to look for a missing person and successfully arrested three undocumented persons.

With the latest finding of the body, the three suspects were linked to the alleged murder and charged. They are expected to appear before the Ficksburg Magistrate Court on Thursday, 13 June 2024, on a charge of murder.