Angola and U.S. Address Energy Security

Luanda — The Assistant Secretary for Energy Resources of the US State Department Geoffrey R. Pyatt is expected in Luanda on Wednesday to participate in the third US-Angola Energy Security Dialogue (ESD).

According to a note from the Angolan Embassy in the United States of America, to which ANGOP had access, the dialogues cover energy security objectives, energy transition and decarbonization of Angola, including critical minerals.

Likewise, it supports Angola's ambitions for greater access to energy and power generation.

During his two-day stay in the country, Geoffrey Pyatt is expected to hold meetings with the ministers of Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas, Diamantino Azevedo, and Energy and Water, João Baptista Borges, according to the document.

The note emphasizes that the visit reinforces the historic cooperation between the United States and Angola on energy issues, highlighted by the US$900 million investments in clean energy, finalized at the US-Africa Business Summit, last May, in Dallas, Texas .

This collaboration builds on high-level visits to Angola by Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, USAID Administrator Samantha Power, Deputy Secretary of State Richard Verma and President of EXIM , Reta Jo Lewis, it reads.