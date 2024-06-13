South Africa: Electoral Court Dismisses Expelled MK Party Founder Jabulani Khumalo's Bid for Leadership

analysis

Jabulani Khumalo has lost yet another bid to secure his political future.

The Electoral Court has found that MK founder Jabulani Khumalo has no grounds to claim that he is the leader of the organisation and that former president Jacob Zuma's appointment was unlawful.

"The court determined the disputed facts on the respondents' version in accordance with the Plascon-Evans rule. It found that the respondents' version is well substantiated and not far-fetched. Mr Khumalo wrote the alleged fraudulent letter advising the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) to change its records to reflect Mr Zuma as the leader of MK party.

"The commission complied with regulation 9 when it acted on this request because it acted on a written notice of the change by the then MK party leader, Mr Khumalo. Regulation 9 does not require that the party leader sends the notice. Therefore, the application falls to be dismissed," according to a summary of judgment released by the Electoral Court.

This comes after Khumalo launched an urgent application to declare his removal as party leader and Zuma's ascension to the helm as invalid and unlawful.

Khumalo's legal council argued that Zuma's daughter and MK party National Executive Committee member, Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla forged his signature and sent a fraudulent letter to the IEC...