Rwandan Envoy James Ngango Presents Credentials to Swiss President

12 June 2024
The New Times (Kigali)
By Moise M. Bahati

Rwanda's ambassador designate to Switzerland James Ngango on Tuesday, June 11, presented his letters of credence to President Viola Amherd.

In their conversation, Amb. Ngango and President Amherd appreciated the state of relations between Rwanda and Switzerland, highlighting the need for improved cooperation in areas such as education, health, economy, investment and social welfare development.

Ngango has also presented his credentials to various organisations including the United Nations in Geneva, the International Atomic Energy Agency and the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization.

Ngango was nominated as ambassador to the Swiss Confederation and Permanent Representative of Rwanda to the United Nations in Geneva in January, replacing Marie Chantal Rwakazina.

He previously served as Minister-Counsellor in the Rwandan embassy in Switzerland and Deputy Permanent Representative in Geneva.

