Namibia: More Than 2,200 Prisoners to Be Released

12 June 2024
The Namibian (Windhoek)

The Namibian Correctional Service (NCS) is set to release 2 228 offenders after president Nangolo Mbumba granted presidential pardons and reprieves to some categories of prisoners.

NCS commissioner general Raphael Hamunyela announced this on Wednesday.

Hamunyela said the NCS received a proclamation in a Government Gazette announcing the president's decision to pardon and reprieve some categories of offenders.

Hamunyela said 313 inmates in correctional facilities will be released after being pardoned, while 1 108 reprieved inmates will be released.

A total of 709 offenders on community supervision will be released after being pardoned, while 98 offenders on community supervision will be released after receiving a reprieve.

"The above totals were considered out of 4 330 inmates in correctional facilities and 1 574 offenders on community supervision," Hamunyela said.

The proclamation announcing the presidential pardon states that offenders convicted of a number of specified crimes, including treason, murder, rape, robbery, money laundering, drug crimes, hunting of specially protected game valued at more than N$5 000 and dealing in controlled wildlife products valued at more than N$5 000 - are excluded from the pardon and reprieve.

