South Africa: National Disaster for 3 Provinces After Severe Weather - South African News Briefs - June 13, 2024

A woman tries to clear rubble out of the road in Magwaveni, oThongati, after the devastating storm on Monday. Many roads in and around the community have been blocked by uprooted electrical pylons and trees.

National Disaster for 3 Provinces After Severe Weather

The Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) department declared a national disaster for areas affected by severe weather in KwaZulu-Natal, Eastern Cape, and the Free State, reports News24. Bongani Elias Sithole, head of the national disaster management centre, said that disruptive rain, floods, strong winds, and snow had a significant impact that resulted in "the loss of life, damage to property, infrastructure and the environment, as well as the disruption of basic services". The provincial government said that the damage is estimated at R1.3 billion, with the eThekwini metro accounting for more than R490 million.

Stellenbosch University to Shut Down Wilgenhof Residence

Stellenbosch University (SU) has accepted a panel's recommendation to shut down its Wilgenhof Residence, reports News24. In January, News24 reported that during an audit of the rooms and amenities at Wilgenhof, "disturbing items" were discovered in two rooms, Hool 88 and the closed archive (Toe Argief). News24 published photographs of items found in these rooms, including a journal describing punishments given to first-year students with crude drawings depicting assault. A 151-page report by an investigative panel confirmed the findings that Hool 88 was the room where Wilgenhof's internal disciplinary committee (Nagligte) conducted nighttime disciplinary activities against students. In a statement, the university said its Rectorate unanimously accepted the principal recommendation that the Wilgenhof Residence should be closed.

Power Failure Hits Nelson Mandela Children's Hospital

Nelson Mandela Children's Hospital suffered a more than 24-hour electricity blackout this past weekend, leaving staff to examine patients by cellphone torch light when the generators failed to work, reports News24. The power failure, which lasted more than 24 hours, forced hospital staff to use a cellphone torch light to examine patients when the generator was "offline" for almost an hour. Hospital CEO Dr. Nkuli Boikhutso confirmed the power failure and said that an investigation into the generator failure was underway. Boikhutso added that critical patients were transferred.

