South Africa: X Users Upset by Skomota Question in School Exam Paper - 'We Can't Teach Learners TikTok Trends'

A school exam paper using controversial singer and dancer Skomota as a case study has left many X users (previously Twitter) stunned.

The much-liked entertainer has made a career of his flashy dance moves and personality. However, some fans have voiced their concern about his drinking and his love for the ladies.

With video and pictures of him kissing and fondling women on social media, South Africans say it's only a matter of time till he is confronted with sexual assault charges.

So it came as a huge surprise when X user Dr MuVenda shared an exam question referencing Skomota, real name Thabang Sefala.

"Department of Education is not serious!!!!!! You can't teach learners skomota !!!!," Dr MuVenda wrote in his post.

A picture of the exam paper showing Skomota was accompanied by the question: "Study the picture below and answer the questions that follow." Pupils were given three questions related to the picture.

Further down in his thread, Dr MuVenda shared another page from the exam paper, "We have a serious problem that side of Department of Education!!!!!!!

"We can't teach learners TikTok trends, today's teacher would never match old teachers !!!!."

An X user brought up the fact that parents don't want their kids learning about Skomota, saying: "It's the assumption that all children know Skomota for me.......

"There are parents who would do anything to not expose their children to Skomota because they realise that there is nothing to learn from his behaviour. The Department of Education needs to do better!"

Another argued about the topic of colonial history: "You didn't know Jan Van Riebek but you were taught about him. Did your parents expose you to him?"

The debate went back and forth, eventually resulting in the Department of Education setting the record straight.

Spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga told ZiMoja: "There are no national exams but internal exams, which means a school could do something like this for their own purposes."