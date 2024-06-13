South Africa: How Relatable! Even Cassper Nyovest Feels the Pain of Expensive Electricity

Award-winning South African rapper Cassper Nyovest was left baffled at the price of electricity.

Newly married Cassper took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to query the cost and even explained his hack to save on usage.

"Guys Does the price of electricity change? Last week I bought R3000 electricity and it was 900 units. Today R3000 only gave me 750 units. Also what's mad that is R3000 rand electricity lasts a week in my house, with the geysers off and everything. Life in JHB IS CRAZY"

The 'Doc Shebeleza' rapper is known for his flashy and expensive lifestyle purchases but his gripe with the cost of electricity made him relatable.

Netizens rushed to share their lived experiences, tips on how to get the most out of buying electricity, and generally just commiserate with Cassper.

@NMzozoyane advised: "Buy electricity from the 1st to the 5th it works for me and my business."

@Arnold_Von_Mash said: "Yeah it changes. Something needs to be done 'cause it seems like @Eskom_SA is ripping us off!"

@DjCoachrsa said: "I bought R6 000 electricity exactly 6 days ago, I got 690 units on the first transaction, and I got 679 units on the second one yet still I bought it within 5 minutes difference.

"As we speak I'm left with less than 120 units meaning I've got to buy again today.

"I've got 5KW inverter, floor heating off, heaters off, only fireplace running... shout out to our government."

They even added receipts to prove it.

@Eskom_SA jumped in on the replies and explained how exactly prices are determined: