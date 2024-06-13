South Africa: Things Don't Fall Apart - the Centre Starts to Hold As GNU Takes Shape

analysis

With a centre of consensus that is broadly social democratic, if conservative-populist on some of their respective policy planks, South Africa can fashion a craft to set sail into what is often called its uncharted new territory.

The IFP's formal announcement that it will enter the government of national unity (GNU) brings the number of parties inside to five.

This graphic shows that the ANC, DA, IFP, Patriotic Alliance (PA) and Rise Mzansi have 68.4% of the national vote -- enough to proceed while talks continue.

The five parties have all publicly said they will join a GNU and give some shape to Friday's inaugural sitting of the National Assembly, where a Speaker and President will be elected in a session overseen by Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

The five are also substantial enough in numbers and leadership to offer a centre to hold South Africa as it enters its first unity government in 30 years after the ANC lost the 29 May election.

On Wednesday, IFP leader Velenkosini Hlabisa announced in Durban that the party would join, ending speculation on whether the KZN stronghold would push the party toward Jacob Zuma's uMkhonto Wesizwe party (MK).

South Africa needs a steady centre which is not a centrist, but a social democrat centre, to expand energy, logistics, crime and corruption reforms to rebuild the economy and get employment going. Here is what the IFP manifesto supports.

While the...