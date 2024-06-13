South Africa: NFP Holds the Balance in KZN As Coalition Talks Reach Crucial Stage

analysis

A potential deadlock looms in KwaZulu-Natal as parties scramble for coalition partners.

With just a day left before the first sitting of KwaZulu-Natal's provincial legislature, the National Freedom Party (NFP) is playing a brinkmanship game in the high-stakes coalition negotiations.

As the kingmaker with only one seat, the NFP's decision could determine the political future of the province, which is one of three hung provinces following the recent general elections. The other provinces without a clear majority are the Northern Cape and Gauteng.

During a media briefing on Wednesday evening, Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) leader Velenkosini Hlabisa revealed that discussions were under way to form a coalition government with the ANC, DA and NFP. This proposed coalition would exclude the uMkhonto Wesizwe (MK) party, despite it winning the most votes and securing 37 seats in the 80-seat KZN legislature.

The MK party, led by former president Jacob Zuma, is not out of options. Reports indicate that MK has already secured a tentative alliance with the EFF, which holds two seats.

As it stands, the NFP's sole seat makes it a decisive factor in the coalition calculus. The NFP has been entertaining overtures from both the MKP and the IFP-DA-ANC coalition. On Wednesday, NFP leader Irvin Barnes met first with Zuma and then...