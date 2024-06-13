Algeria: President of the Republic Urges Further Efforts, International Support for Palestinian People

11 June 2024
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

The President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune called Tuesday for further efforts and international support for the suffering Palestinian people, stressing the need for effective measures against the Zionist occupying authority to force it to stop the bloodshed and assume the legal and penal consequences of its horrific crimes.

"As part of its constant and unconditional support for the Palestinian people and their just cause, it is only natural that Algeria attends this event that aims to boost efforts and mobilize international support for the Palestinian people who are enduring immense hardship. The occupying authority in the Gaza Strip has overstepped all boundaries, with its military committing grave and blatant abuses," recalled President Tebboune.

