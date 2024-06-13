Rwanda: How Poetry Serves As a Healing Tool for Mental Issues

Reciting and listening to poems has been proven as a coping mechanism for loneliness, isolation and lessening feelings of anxiety and depression, according to researchers.

According to the Rwanda Mental Health Survey 2023, about one in 10 adolescents nationwide faces a mental health issue.

The study also shows that Rwandans aged between 14 and 25 are struggling with psychological disorders like depression, anxiety and trauma among others.

Poets suggest that poetry could be one of the tools to lower mental health prevalence, especially among the youth in Rwanda.

According to Sylvestre Nsengimana, a prominent poet in Rwanda, poems can play as an ability to resonate with and expressing emotions makes poetry a unique and effective medium for personal healing.

"Poetry originates from within and reflects a person's emotions, whether it's anger, happiness, love, or any other feeling the individual is experiencing. It provides a space to pour all the internal feelings and emotions which can be instrumental in identifying and addressing their problems," he said.

"Writing poetry helped me heal when I was going through a tough time. Putting my feelings into words made me feel understood and less alone. It was like sharing my pain with a friend who really listened.

France Mpundu, a poet based in Kigali, said that by articulating one's feelings, people can gain clarity and work on their emotional well-being.

"This process of externalizing emotions through words can be a cathartic experience, helping individuals to navigate through their mental and emotional struggles, because it really worked for me when I was mentally down."

20-year-old Corneille Rwamahe Mwuzuro narrates how he joined poetry, inspired a mental breakdown.

He the used poetry to scribble down his emotions and thoughts in a worn-out notebook.

"At first, it was just a way to empty my mind, to make sense of the chaos inside me. But as days turned into weeks, I noticed something incredible, writing down my feelings was slowly healing me," Mwuzuro told The New Times.

"The words on the page started to transform my pain into something beautiful, giving me a sense of clarity and strength I never knew I had. Poetry became my refuge, a place where I could find peace and express what I couldn't say out loud. Through each poem, I found a little more hope and a lot more healing," he added.

Junior Rumaga, a renowned figure in Rwanda's growing poetry scene, highlights the importance of giving poets a broader platform, possibly on a national level, to facilitate healing for more people.

"I believe that sharing stories through poetry can play a powerful role in communal healing. When people come together to share their poems, each reflecting different life experiences and paths to healing, it creates a sense of solidarity," Rumaga said.

"Knowing that others have faced similar struggles can make those going through tough times feel less alone. Poetry has a unique way of connecting us, showing that we are not isolated in our pain, but part of a larger, supportive community."

Rumaga points out that writing poems in tune with the mental state of those who are struggling can create a deep connection. When poets write from their own emotional experiences, he said, it becomes easier for others to relate and find solace in the verses. This emotional linkage makes the healing process more accessible and impactful.

The poet, who recently launched his latest album 'Era,' further explains that the process of linking and connecting with others through shared emotions can be incredibly therapeutic.

By tapping into the emotions that often hurt the most, poetry provides a unique avenue for healing. It allows individuals to feel understood and less isolated in their pain.

To elaborate at what extent poems help in healing minds, 24-year-old Cynthia Uwase, a university student based in Huye, said poetry goes just beyond entertaining as they also serve as a tool to reconnect with her inner self.

"I'm not a poet, but I love attending poetry sessions. Listening to different poems helps me connect deeply with my own feelings and challenges. The process of trying to understand each poem engages my mind and helps me tackle my mental issues, bringing clarity and comfort,"

Jane Gatete Abatoni, the Executive Secretary of ARCT-Ruhuka, an association of trauma counsellors, said that poetry is one of the art mechanism that is used in therapy to reveal someone's emotions.

"Poetry, like any other art form, can help a person uncover feelings and thoughts they might not even be aware of. When people write about their past experiences and traumas, it allows them to understand and articulate their emotions," Abatoni said.

"Often, people struggle to fully explain what they are feeling, so providing a space for them to write whatever is on