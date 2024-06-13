Rwanda: Jojea Kwizera - Who Is the New Rwandan Hero At World Cup 2026 Qualifiers?

New boy Jojea Kwizera is quickly becoming a household name in Rwanda as he continues to make headlines after his match winner against Lesotho on Tuesday, June 11, at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban, South Africa, propelled Rwanda back to the top of Group C in the ongoing World Cup 2026 Africa qualifiers.

Kwizera's brilliant finish confirmed his talent and what he can offer if Rwanda coach Frank Spittler keeps faith and confidence in future international games.

Based and plying his trade in the United States, Kwizera made his international debut for Rwanda on June 6 in a World Cup qualifier against Benin at Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium in Abidjan, Ivory Coast.

He came from the bench to replace Gilbert Mugisha in the 72nd minute and, although he was disappointed to see his side fall to a 1-0 loss to the Cheetahs, 18 minutes of action were enough for Spittler to confirm what a talent Kwizera is.

The German gaffer wasn't mistaken on the player's performance. He handed him starting berth against Lesotho and he repaid his faith with scoring the only goal separated Rwanda and Lesotho as the former prevailed with a 1-0 win in Durban.

It was Kwizera's first international goal which definitely came at the right time as Amavubi recovered from Benin loss to not only retain the top spot in the World Cup 2026 qualifying campaign but to also end Lesotho's three-game unbeaten run in the campaign.

"It feels amazing, I'm happy to be here," Kwizera said in a post-match interview. "We worked hard as a team and I'm happy to score a goal, to give that little bit, I'm really happy."

Reflecting on his t goal against Lesotho, Kwizera said, "I think I had a little bit of composure, I had time and I had a chance to find a good angle. I put it in for a chance to go in, thank God it went in, it was good."

Kwizera was substituted in the 60th minute with Samuel Gueulette. When asked about the substitution, he explained, "I don't know if it was tactical or because I was a little tired. I've only been here for a week and haven't done all the training like the other guys, but maybe it was a tactic of the game. Whatever it is, we did well and won."

Kwizera also reflected on his connection with his teammates, saying, "I think it's the football we've been playing. The game is simple and we're football players. To understand each other is not difficult. During training sessions, we talked about our strategies, and I think we understood each other well and had a good connection on the field."

The 25-year-old could not contain his excitement when Rwanda supporters, from the stadium in Durban to those on social media, flooded words of support on him as a result of his exceptional exploits that earned Rwanda three important points.

"Thank you for the good messages I received on Instagram, Facebook, and text messages. I look forward to coming to celebrate with Rwandans," he said.

Who is Jojea Kwizera?

Born on January 27, 1999, Kwizera is a professional footballer who plays as a midfielder for USL Championship club Rhode Island FC.

He was born in Bukavu, Western Province, to a Rwandan father and a Congolese mother. He was a first-round pick (15th overall) in the 2022 Major League Soccer (MLS) SuperDraft.

Kwizera holds three nationalities: DR Congo, Rwanda, and the United States, but he opted to represent Rwanda.

Playing for Utah Valley University, he earned 13 starts in 2021, scoring three goals and eight assists. He left for Wolverines in 2020 where he started seven games, scoring one goal and two assists for the club.

On April 8, 2022, Kwizera signed his first professional contract with CF Montréal and made his debut on May 7, 2022, in a 4-1 win against Orlando City SC.

However, after the 2023 season, CF Montréal announced they would not pick up Kwizera's contract for 2024, ending his time with the club.