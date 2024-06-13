Congo-Kinshasa: The International Community's Blind Spot in DR Congo Only Perpetuates Conflict

The statement this week by the Congolese Minister of Defence, threatening to annex Rwanda, is a stark reminder of the international community's troubling blind spot when it comes to the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Using his official account on X, Guy Kabombo said on Tuesday that President Felix Tshisekedi had given "guidance" on the operations of the Congolese military, including "the annexation of Rwanda".

Such inflammatory rhetoric, met with a deafening silence from the international stage, exposes a pattern of indifference that has perpetuated the DR Congo's struggle for stability for far three decades now.

Threats of this nature deserve swift and unequivocal condemnation. They are not mere outbursts; they fuel the flames of the conflict in the east of DR Congo which has remained a constant menace not only to Congolese citizens but also neighbouring countries including Rwanda.

However, this latest episode is just one example in a long line of unchallenged provocations. President Tshisekedi's repeated accusations against Rwanda, often lacking concrete evidence, have gone largely unaddressed by the international community, just like his several numerous declarations to forcefully cause regime change in Kigali

This uneven playing field fosters a climate of impunity. The Congolese government feels emboldened to make outrageous claims and engage in bellicose pronouncements without consequence. Meanwhile, the true victims - the Congolese people who continue to suffer from violence and instability - are left in the lurch.

The international community cannot afford to be a bystander in this unfolding drama. Selective outrage erodes its credibility and undermines its ability to broker peace in the region. A firm and consistent stance is needed. Threats of annexation, regardless of their source, must be met with condemnation. Unsubstantiated accusations need to be investigated, not simply ignored.

The DR Congo deserves better. Its people deserve a chance to build a peaceful and prosperous future. The international community must play its part by demanding accountability from all sides, fostering dialogue, and promoting a genuine commitment to regional stability.

Until then, the cycle of violence and insecurity will continue, a broken record on repeat with the Congolese people paying the price for the world's selective outrage.