Zimbabwe: Prosecutor Jailed Eight Years for Demanding Bribe

13 June 2024
The Herald (Harare)

A PUBLIC prosecutor, Pardon Dziva, has been sentenced to 10 years in jail for demanding a US$20 000 bribe for him to facilitate a favourable sentence for Henrietta Rushwaya, who had been convicted of gold smuggling.

Dziva was jointly convicted with his accomplice, Alex Tombe.

Initially, the High Court sentenced Dziva to 10 years imprisonment, of which two years were suspended for five years on condition that he does not commit a similar offence within that period.

His counterpart was jailed for eight years, and two years were suspended conditionally.

The State proved that on November 15 last year, Dziva, who was stationed at the Harare Magistrates' Court, demanded US$20 000 from Wellington Takavarasha in order to facilitate a lighter sentence for Henrietta Rushwaya, who had been convicted of smuggling by a Harare High Court Judge.

Takavarasha told Rushwaya's sister, Helliate, of Dziva's demand and she in turn reported the matter to the Zimbabwe Republic Police Anti-Corruption Unit who set a trap for him.

Helliate agreed to meet the accused persons at CABS Centre in the Harare CBD whereupon Tombe approached her and indicated that he had been sent to collect the money by Dziva.

Helliate refused to hand over the money and insisted on handing it over to Dziva.

They drove to Kebab Restaurant in Milton Park, where they met Dziva.

Dziva proceeded to Helliate's motor vehicle where she handed over the trap money before the accused persons were both subsequently arrested.

