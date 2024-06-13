Zimbabwe: VP Mohadi to Grace Vision 2030 Movement Dinner Interface

VICE President Kembo Mohadi is set to grace the third public and private sector dinner being hosted by Vision 2030 Movement in Beitbridge tomorrow.

This is the third edition after Masvingo and Bulawayo, bringing key players in the public and private sector to foster collaboration, dialogue and partnerships in support of President Mnangagwa's Vision 2030.

The event will be running under the theme "Empowering skills for progressive business growth towards Vision 2030."

Vision 2030 Movement director of communications, Mr Luckson Zambuko, said the programme will be rolled out across the country.

"Vice President Retired Colonel KCD Mohadi will be the guest. We are expecting him to focus on the importance of fostering a business-friendly regulatory framework that ensures transparency, accountability and the rule of law."

Mr Zambuko said the programme in Beitbridge will also be headlined by Government officials, business leaders, key players in economic development-- bringing together key stakeholders from all the sectors of the economy.

"We will also focus on promoting the importance of skills development and its pivotal role in driving economic growth and achieving national development goals," he said.

This premier event is coming at the time when President Mnangagwa has been emphasising on the crucial role of business in the successful achievement of Vision 2030 in Zimbabwe.

It will also outline ways in which key players in the economic chain can create a conducive environment for business as they are vital drivers of economic growth, job creation and overall development.

"Under the leadership of President Mnangagwa, the Government of Zimbabwe believes that a strong and vibrant business sector is essential for achieving the objectives as outlined by the agenda and the National Development Strategy-1.

"As a Government agency, we are bringing together both parties to deliberate on how they can work together and accelerate growth and accomplish key economic goals," said Mr Zambuko.