South Sudan: With Oil Exports Disrupted, What Lies Ahead for South Sudan?

12 June 2024
International Crisis Group
By Alan Boswell and Edmund Yakani

In this episode of The Horn, Alan is joined by Edmund Yakani, executive director of the Community Empowerment for Progress Organization, to discuss new political talks in Kenya and whether South Sudan can weather a sudden plunge in oil revenue.

In this episode of The Horn, Alan talks with Edmund Yakani, executive director of the Community Empowerment for Progress Organization, about South Sudan's widening fiscal crisis, with the war in neighbouring Sudan cutting the government off from vital oil revenue, and what that could mean for the country's political future. They unpack why elections, originally scheduled for later this year, are likely to be postponed again as the country struggles to build up a functioning voting infrastructure. They talk about mediation efforts under way in Kenya between the government and exiled opposition groups, the motivations of the participants and whether the talks can lead to a substantive agreement. They also assess whether South Sudan is headed for wider political turmoil as the government's main source of revenue remains disrupted.

Alan Boswell, Project Director, Horn of Africa

Edmund Yakani, Executive Director, Community Empowerment for Progress Organization

