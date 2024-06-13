Rwanda: UNHCR Response to Media Inquiries Related to the UK-Rwanda Asylum Partnership

12 June 2024
United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, has repeatedly commended Rwanda for generously hosting thousands of refugees and for its commitment to receive, on a temporary basis, asylum-seekers evacuated from Libya through the Emergency Transit Mechanism (ETM).

Yesterday, media reports mentioned a written statement produced by UNHCR in connection with the current litigation concerning the UK-Rwanda partnership., UNHCR applied to intervene, as friend of the court, in line with our mandate to supervise the application of the 1951 Refugee Convention worldwide.

UNHCR has been consistently clear on its concerns regarding the serious risks that 'externalization' poses to refugees, including refoulement, and finds that the UK-Rwanda Asylum partnership shifts responsibility for making asylum decisions and for protecting refugees. UNHCR will not be commenting further at this stage as litigation related to the UK-Rwanda partnership remains before the courts.

UNHCR reiterates its commitment to work closely with the Government of Rwanda, as part of its mandated responsibilities.

