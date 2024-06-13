Kenya: Livestock Get Passport to Graze Across Borders As Kenya Signs IGAD Deal

13 June 2024
Business Day Africa (Nairobi)

Kenya has formalised its commitment to the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) protocol concerning the free movement of pastoralists in border areas, a move aimed at enhancing access to pasture for livestock.

Kenya's Prime Cabinet Secretary and Foreign Affairs Minister Musalia Mudavadi signed the IGAD Protocol on Transhumance, which establishes a vital framework for the safe, orderly, and regulated cross-border movement of livestock and herders among the eight IGAD member states.

Following the signing, the protocol will be presented to the Kenyan Cabinet and subsequently to the National Assembly for approval and ratification.

This protocol addresses key aspects such as the mobility of herders and their livestock, the sustainable management of natural resources including land, water, and pasture, and mechanisms for conflict prevention, mitigation, and resolution.

Adopted during the 72nd Extra-Ordinary Session of the IGAD Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs on June 24, 2021, the protocol has already been signed by Ethiopia, Sudan, South Sudan, and Djibouti.

Kenya's signing makes it the fifth IGAD member state to endorse the agreement. The remaining IGAD member states are Eritrea, Somalia, and Uganda.

Read the original article on Business Day Africa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Business Day Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.