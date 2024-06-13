Uganda: OPM Donates Farms Tools, Iron Sheets to Bunyoro

The Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) through the state Minister for Bunyoro affairs has donated an assortment of over 10,000 farm items and building materials to Bunyoro

The beneficiary districts include Kibaale, Kakumiro, Kagadi, Hoima, Kikuube, Buliisa and Masindi.

Jennifer Namuyangu Kacha, the Minister of state for Bunyoro affairs represented the prime Minister Robbina Nabbanja at the hand over to beneficiary farmers in eight districts .

"Government through the OPM knows most people in Bunyoro engage in agriculture and it is the back-born of our country. That is why government is coming in handy to give support in terms of farm equipment to enable people grow on large scale. Some groups have received tractors, but also we delivered over 1,000 iron sheets to some government schools,"Namuyangu said.

While addressing district leaders and school administrators at Kakumiro district headquarters and St. Edward's SS Bukumi respectively, Nmuyangu said OPM had donated 400 iron sheets to St. Edward's Bukumi which was established in 1945 and home to many prominent government officials including Robinah Nabanja, former Vice President Gilbert Bukenya , Matia Kasaija, and Baguma Isoke the former lands Minister among others.

"So, for a school like St Edwards Bukumi that has produced such officials in government, all efforts have to be put in place to ensure that it lives longer to produce more ministers, MPs, prime ministers and even presidents."

John fisher Njogerere, the Head teacher of St. Edward's Bukumi SS thanked the Office of the Prime Minister for donating the iron sheets and revamping the historical school with close to 1,000 students and 45 teachers.

"We know government promised to support the school so that it can regain it's fame and glory. We need to facelift some structures, build more, but also the number of staff is still small compared to the number of learners we have. If the school gets a modern building, fully stocked library and laboratory, I believe this can build a conducive environment for us that will enable our learners do better. We were once the best school in the region and also competing nationally but this is still possible if most of our needs are addressed."