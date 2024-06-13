Uganda: Museveni Meets UPDF High Command

President Yoweri Museveni has chaired a meeting of the Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) High Command at State House Entebbe.

President Museveni took to Twitter to share the outcome of this high-level meeting, stating, "I chaired the UPDF High Command meeting at State House Entebbe to address matters of security and safety of the country. The UPDF leadership also reported on our support missions in the region."

During the meeting, the UPDF leadership presented detailed reports on the state of national security and outlined ongoing support missions in the region. These missions underscore Uganda's commitment to regional stability and its role in promoting peace and security across borders.

The president emphasized the importance of these discussions in ensuring the safety and security of Ugandan citizens and reiterated the government's dedication to supporting the UPDF in its efforts to maintain peace both domestically and regionally.

This high-command meeting reflects the continuous efforts by the Ugandan government to stay ahead of security challenges and reinforce its strategic objectives within the region.