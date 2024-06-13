South Africa: Police Launch Investigation Following Death of Murder Suspect in Hospital

The Police in Thohoyandou are investigating an inquest case, after a 37-year-old male suspect died in hospital, on Tuesday, 11 June 2024 at around 08:00.

According to information, the police were summoned to the hospital following the incident. The deceased was the suspect in a murder and attempted murder case in the Thohoyandou policing area. He allegedly killed his brother and attacked his brother's wife and the child in an incident that occurred at Tshidimbini village on Monday, 13 May 2024.

He was arrested and placed in custody at the Correctional Services facility in Matatshe Prison.

Information at our disposal is that he was admitted to hospital on Sunday, 09 June 2024, after reporting not feeling well. Regrettably, he passed away while receiving medical treatment.

The exact cause of death remains unknown at this time, pending the results of a forthcoming autopsy. The individual's identity is being withheld until further investigative measures are completed.

Police are investigating an inquest docket.