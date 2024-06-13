Sudan: Minister of Finance Reassures Citizens of the Success of the Agricultural Season

Port Sudan — Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Dr. Jibril Ibrahim, reassured citizens and farmers of the state's great concern with the success of this year's agricultural season.

Jibril affirmed, in the Cabinet sitting on Tuesday, that the most important issues in the Council of Ministers in its Tuesday's sitting were the preparations for the agricultural season. He said that according to the reports submitted by the Ministry of Agriculture, the concerned parties, and the Higher Committee for the Success of the agricultural Season, the situation is reassuring, promising citizens and farmers the success of the season. "We will make a great effort to provide fuel and seeds on time, in addition to providing pesticides," He addedand. He said that fertilizers are now in the production areas.

Dr. Jibril urged banks and the Agricultural Bank, in particular, to provide financing to farmers at different stages, stressing that there is great interest from the state in the success of the agricultural season. He said, "We are keen not to emerge from the war in a bad food situation."

Dr. Jibril pointed out that there is a security problem facing the transfer of production to various sites that needs to be addressed, stressing that talking about famine in Sudan is out of the question, revealing that there is sufficient stock. He added, "We are coming to an agricultural season for which we have fully and adequately prepared." BH/BH