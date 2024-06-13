Sudan: TSC President Receives Document of Covenant and Charter From West Kordofan Community's Components

Port Sudan — President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, General Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan, met on Wednesday with the components of the West Kordofan Community from Misseriya (Zorog, Ajayra and Falayta), Nuba, Dajo and Dinka Ngok, in the presence of the Director General of the General Intelligence Service, General Ahmed Ibrahim Mufaddal, where His Excellency received a document of covenant and charter from these components confirming their solid stance by the armed forces.

Al-Burhan said that the Misseriya remained an essential component of the Sudanese army, indicating that many owed them to learn martial arts, pointing to their national roles in the independence of Sudan, stressing that the Rizeigat and Misseriya were among the main components that contributed to the Sudan Independence.

Al-Burhan explained that the rebellion led by the terrorist rebel Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia against the state and its institutions came from the one family, the Dagalo family. He said that they mobilized thieves and criminals to plunder and steal the citizens' property, stressing that this behavior does not resemble the behavior of the Sudanese people. He added, "The RSF for us ended and was dissolved by a decision of the Sudanese people." His Excellency explained that the Daglo family took advantage of the simplicity and ignorance of some components in order to mobilize them and involve them in Fighting.

TSC President added, "Soon, Allah willing, we will meet in Al-Fula, Babanusa, El-Geneina, Nyala, and the cities of Kordofan, Darfur, and Gezira."

For their part, the speakers at the meeting stressed that their coming to Port Sudan came to confirm their stand with the people of Sudan to confront and eliminate the rebels of the terrorist RSF militia, pointing out that plundering, looting and theft are not among their ways and morals, stressing that the Dagalo family introduced alien customs to Sudanese society in general and Darfur society in particular.

The speakers declared their unlimited support for the armed forces to eliminate this rebellion, stressing their involvement in the ranks of the People's Resistance in order to defeat the rebellion. They added, "We are not an incubator of rebellion and we will not be," stressing their stance with the legitimacy represented by the armed forces, pointing to the major violations by the RSF Militia against the people of Sudan, pointing to their starvation of citizens through the siege they are carrying out against the people of Kordofan, and they said that they will resist this criminal militia.

The speakers stressed that the all people of Kordofan agreed to stand with the armed forces in the battle for liberation and dignity, stressing that the terrorist rebel militia began the war against the components of Kordofan before April 15, and everyone bears witness to that.

The speakers expressed their conviction in the noble positions of the army to bring in aid and their willingness to open the paths, but the SPLM-N let everyone down.

The speakers praised the steadfastness of the officers, non-commissioned officers and soldiers of the 22nd Division in Babanusa and their confrontation with the rebel militia, noting that the Misseriya people in this division did well and made great sacrifices in order to achieve security and stability for the citizens of West Kordofan.

The people of the West Kordofan community disavowed the rebel RSF militia and said that their morals and practices had no connection to the values, traditions and customs of the Kordofan community. BH/BH