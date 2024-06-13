Sudan: Minister of Agriculture Affirms Continuation of State's Efforts to Make the Agricultural Season a Success

11 June 2024
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Port Sudan — Minister of Agriculture and Forestry, Dr. Abu Bakr Al-Bushra said that efforts were being continuous to provide the needs and requirements of the agricultural season and provide improved seeds to small farmers to raise productivity.

The Minister pointed out to the continuation of efforts to deliver fuel to production centers before the fall season, in addition to providing fertilizers to farmers and spraying agricultural pests.

The Minister of Agriculture said, in the Cabinet sitting on Tuesday, which was devoted to discussing the needs of the agricultural season, that the Ministry of Finance agreed to allow the purchase of seeds for small farmers, adding that the committee is working in full swing to finance the needs of aerial spraying, amounting to 6 million euros, and this is important for preparing for the season.

Regarding fuel, the minister referred to the agreement with Nabta Company to provide all the fuel required for irrigation preparations for the projects.

Dr. Al-Bushra revealed the entry of two ships on Tuesday carrying fuel that will be distributed to the states, wishing the success of the agricultural season. BH/BH

