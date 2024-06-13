Zimbabwe: VP Mohadi to Commission Runyararo Health Centre in Chimanimani

13 June 2024
The Herald (Harare)
By Blessings Chidakwa in Chimanimani

VICE President Kembo Mohadi is today scheduled to commission Runyararo Health Centre in Chimanimani as the Second Republic continues to make significant strides towards achieving universal health coverage for all citizens.

The state-of-the-art health facility is self-sustaining with a full solar system, accommodation units for the staff, brick incinerators and water reservoirs.

President Mnangagwa's administration has been working round the clock to implement comprehensive reforms in the health sector, building new health facilities, re-equipping and upgrading existing hospitals and clinics.

Some of the constructed health centres include Cowdray Park (Bulawayo), Mataga Hospital (Mberengwa), and Stoneridge (Harare) and they are equipped with delivery, pre-natal, post-natal and procedure rooms.

Each of the health facilities has a paediatric ward, three consultation rooms and an imaging store that houses a mobile x-ray machine.

The Government is constructing several 20-bed health centres and five 60-bed district hospitals across the country through a US$210 million facility from United Kingdom-based medical infrastructure development concern, NMS Infrastructure Limited.

