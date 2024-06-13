Morocco: Lower House Speaker Holds Talks in Rabat With Slovenian Deputy PM, FM

11 June 2024
Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Rabat — Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rachid Talbi El Alami, held talks, here Tuesday, with Slovenian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Tanja Fajon, on a visit to the Kingdom.

During the meeting, the two parties welcomed the excellent relations between Morocco and Slovenia, crowned by the joint communiqué issued on Tuesday, in which Ljubljana hailed the Moroccan Autonomy Plan as "a good basis for reaching a definitive and consensual solution" to the regional dispute over the Moroccan Sahara, under the auspices of the UN Secretary-General and his Personal Envoy, according to a press release from the Lower House.

The meeting also provided an ideal opportunity to examine ways of strengthening cooperation between the legislative institutions of the two countries, in particular between the House of Representatives and the National Assembly of the Republic of Slovenia, which are linked by a memorandum of understanding signed in 2022, the same source added, noting that during the meeting, the two parties also discussed parliamentary issues of common interest.

On this occasion, the Lower House Speaker presented an overview of the major projects launched by the Kingdom under the enlightened leadership of HM King Mohammed VI.

