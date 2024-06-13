Uganda: New Prisons Headquarters At 70% Completion, Says Contractor

Seyani Brothers Limited, the contractor in charge of constructing the new Uganda prison service headquarters has said that the works have reached 70% completion and will be ready by January 2025.

This was revealed to a delegation from Uganda Prisons Service (UPS) top and senior management team, led by the Deputy Commissioner General of Prisons Samuel Akena who visited the site to assess it's progress on Wednesday.

The headquarters will be housed in the new JLOS house located at Naguru, near the Uganda police headquarters.

Officials said that this visit aimed to evaluate the project's completion timeline, inspect the allotted space, and discuss customization of UPS needs, costs associated with shared utilities and services, and other concerns.

"The construction works have reached approximately 70% completion, with the technical team optimistic about meeting the January 2025 deadline," authorities said.

The state-of-the-art new JLOS house tower will accommodate all institutions in the Criminal Justice System, including the judiciary, Ministry of Internal Affairs among others.

Authorities said that the prisons service will occupy the basement, 2nd, 3rd, and 4th floors, covering 3840 square meters.

The team identified areas requiring customization, including safety and security, ICT, and medical facilities. Heads of relevant departments will be engaged to address these needs during the partitioning phase.

During a walk around tour the facility, concerns were raised regarding shared utilities, services, security, and environmental cleanliness, with questions about cost responsibilities. The team was informed that a policy is being drafted to address these concerns.

The Chairman of the Contracts Management Team, JLOS house, expressed gratitude for the prisons delegation's visit and valuable input, which will enhance client satisfaction and customization.

"The new prisons headquarters is expected to provide a modern and secure environment for UPS operations, alleviating pressure on the current headquarters building," said Frank Baine.