Ethiopia: Blood, Tissue Bank Pleads for Donation

ADDIS ABABA — The low number of blood donors leaves many patients in hospitals in critical situations, the Blood and Tissue Bank of Ethiopia said, calling for the public's response to the cause.

The Bank made the appeal ahead of the preparation to celebrate the 20th year of World Blood Donation Day. In connection with the World Blood Donation Day, which is being marked on June 14, the Bank is carrying out extensive awareness- raising campaigns in several corners of the country.

Speaking at the occasion yesterday, the Bank's Director General Ashenafi Azezew (MD) highlighted that the low number of blood donors put the lives of many patients who are in dire need of life-saving blood and tissue transfusions at serious risk.

"The importance of blood and eye tissue donations is critically needed and we would like to thank voluntary blood donors for their life-saving gifts. This year's celebration highlights giving thankful messages. The theme is also coined as "Celebration 20 years of giving, thank you, donors," the director-general emphasized.

The Blood and Tissue Bank of Ethiopia's Goodwill Ambassador Artist Yigerem Dejene also pledged to donate his eye tissue upon his death. "Today is my birthday... [] it is my honor to pledge my eye tissue [to be donated after his life] on this day. My message on this day is also to urge people to voluntarily follow suit. Many people need our donation which costs nothing, but voluntarism."

According to Yigerem, each donation can save lives and improve the health and well-being of patients in hospitals. All healthy donors should not hesitate to contribute to this vital cause, he pleaded.

In a related development, the Bank has collected 312,176 blood units during the past 11 months of this fiscal year. Having achieved about 84 percent of the plan, the Bank's performance in this regard is much lower than the international standard of the World Health Organization that underlines one percent population to donate blood voluntarily.

It was learned that the celebration of this year's World Blood Donation Day will begin on June 14 in Jimma and conclude in late June in Addis Ababa.