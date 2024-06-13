Zimbabwe: Pirates Eye Mid-Season Transfer Window

Eddie Chikamhi — Senior Sports Reporter

PremiershipP new boys Chegutu Pirates cannot wait for the opening of the Premiership mid-season transfer window as they are looking to make at least five changes to their squad to improve their competitiveness in the second half of the season.

The Day Gutu-coached side find themselves in the bottom three on the log standings, as the league matches resume this Saturday after a two-week break.

The break, which was necessitated by the FIFA window for internationals, was meant to allow the Warriors to participate in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The league had earlier announced a three-week recess to also accommodate the COSAFA tournament, but the games will resume soon following the postponement of the regional tournament.

Chegutu Pirates will host Herentals at Baobab this Saturday, looking for their fourth win of the season, with 14 games played to date.

Gutu told Zimpapers Sports yesterday that they are looking beyond the game against Herentals as they have lined up five changes.

The Premiership mid-season window will open on July 1 and close on July 31.

"We are looking at bringing in five new players and offloading five. This is our first season in the topflight league and after assessing our performance in the games that we have played so far, we feel we need two strikers, two centre-backs, and one defensive linkman.

"The processes are taking place at the moment. We are still negotiating with some of our targets and at this moment we cannot divulge names," said Gutu.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Chegutu Pirates, who regrouped on Sunday, have so far won three games, three draws, and eight defeats.

They managed a paltry eight goals and conceded 16.

With 12 points in the bag, they sit in 15th place on the log standings, and only four points separate them from basement side Hwange.

Survival is the keyword for most of the teams that were promoted this season. Returnees TelOne, also on 12 points and with a mere two wins to their credit, host giants CAPS United at Bata.

Bulawayo-based Arenel Movers also have one win in 14 starts and will be looking to break the cycle when they travel to Shamva for a date against Simba Bhora at Wadzanai on Saturday.

Only Bikita Minerals have fared decently in 10th place and will be away to face giants Highlanders at Barbourfields on Sunday.

The 2023 PSL returnees Hwange have also not been convincing after managing only one win in the very first match of the campaign.

They have the longest win-less streak of 13 games in the league.

Hwange, who sit at the bottom of the pile, will host GreenFuel at the Colliery on Sunday.

Fixtures:

Saturday: Yadah v Manica Diamonds (Heart Stadium), Bulawayo Chiefs v FC Platinum (Luveve), Simba Bhora v Arenel (Wadzanai), Ngezi Platinum Stars v Chicken Inn (Baobab).

Sunday: Hwange v GreenFuel (Colliery), Highlanders v Bikita Minerals (Barbourfields), Dynamos v ZPC Kariba (Rufaro), TelOne v CAPS United (Bata), Chegutu Pirates v Herentals (Baobab).