Zimbabwe: Dembare Fans Remember Dark Day

Eddie Chikamhi — June 11 will forever be etched in the annals of Harare giants, Dynamos, as one of the darkest days in the club's six decades of existence.

The Glamour Boys supporters yesterday ticked eight years on the calendar since nine of their colleagues perished in a road accident near Battlefields, en-route to a football match in Gweru.

The commemorations started last Sunday with an invitational football tournament that featured five supporters' social teams at Raylton Sports Club in Harare.

The Harare Chapter Dynamos Supporters Association chairman Kudakwashe Machekera said this will culminate in the handover of grocery hampers to the families of the departed during the DeMbare 9 commemorations, tentatively set for this Saturday at the National Sports Stadium.

The memorial has become an annual event since 2017.

"We managed to hold a football tournament on Sunday, which we use as a fund-raising event to buy hampers for the families of the departed as tokens of our remembrance.

"So, on Saturday there is going to be a handover of the hampers at the National Sports Stadium. Our media office will furnish you with more details," said Machekera.

Last Sunday's invitational football event saw the revival of Harare Chapter Dynamos Supporters Association FC, who paraded their new colourful kit.

There were also variations of DeMbare supporters' social football clubs that included Chazunguza FC and Chazunguza Busters, who were the eventual winners of the tournament.

CAPS United supporters, through their Green Machine FC, also participated in solidarity with their cross-town football rivals, with FC Cdes International completing the five-team line-up.

Bosso FC, comprising players from the Highlanders Harare Chapter supporters' association, failed to make it this year.

But Dynamos coach Genesis Mangombe was in attendance as he took time to mingle with the DeMbare fans, ahead of the resumption of the Premier Soccer League matches this Sunday.

DeMbare host ZPC Kariba at Rufaro on Sunday. Mangombe could have taken the opportunity to mend bridges with the fans, who ran riot, demanding his ouster in DeMbare's last home game against Arenel Movers last month.

The Glamour Boys coach said he was touched to the heart, by being part of the event which he believes fosters unity within the club structures.

"I was moved by the gesture by the Dynamos fans in remembering some of our own. It's important to always remember those who died in service of this club in such a way because we are a family.

"It shows the unity among the supporters and it's a challenge to us as a team that whatever we do on the field of play, we have to do it with the supporters in mind because when they rally behind this team they do it from the bottom of their hearts.

"So this kind of unity and empathy towards one another should continue. We can achieve more as a team," said Mangombe.

Tragedy struck the DeMbare family on June 11, 2016, when a kombi carrying Dynamos supporters to Gweru, to cheer their team on in a league match against Chapungu, burst a rear tyre at the 173-kilometre peg near Battlefields.

DeMbare supporters who included Galileo Muchemwa, Spencer Gwasira, Prince Nheweyembwa, Rukudzo Mahupete, Patience Murefu, Peter Maemba, Kimberly Nduku, Violet Tauzeni, and Rast Nezandoyi perished in that accident.

Dynamos cheerleader Chris "Romario" Musekiwa said the memories were still fresh.

"Tears may dry but memories of our dear departed fellow supporters, brothers, and sisters will never fade," said Musekiwa from South Africa where he was part of the travelling fans for the Warriors' 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying matches against Lesotho and South Africa.

"As Dynamos Supporters Association Harare Chapter, we will forever fulfil our commitment to mobilise resources and humpers to donate to families of our departed colleagues every time we commemorate the darkest period they were tragically taken away from us. May their souls continue to rest in peace," said Musekiwa.