Zimbabwe: Gwehava, Dominican Convent Dominate Crystal Candy Chess Tourney

Takudzwa Chitsiga — Sports Reporter

GWEHAVA Primary School and Dominican Convent were crowned the 2024 Crystal Candy Chess Champions at Northlea High School in Bulawayo at the weekend.

Gwehava, who hail from the Midlands, were in top form as they amassed seven points from seven rounds to beat Runyararo Primary School from Mashonaland East to pole position.

The Crystal Candy chess tournament saw the participation of over 450 school-going players from across the country's 10 provinces.

It was Gwehava who took the primary school's pole podium position ahead of Runyararo, who finished with five points. Haig Park Primary from Harare walked away with the bronze medals on four points.

In the high schools' tournament, local schools chess powerhouses Dominican Convent Harare dislodged defending champions Cheziya Gokwe High School to win the ticket to represent the country at the 2024 World School Chess Championships that will be held at the Regional Sports Village of Callao, in Lima, Peru from April 30 to May 10.

Dominican Convent Harare girls team comprising Maita Mangwende, Ropafadzo Gwatidzo, Ropafadzo Chikwanda, Mutsawashe Chikurunhe, and Neema Mugura scooped gold after going undefeated in seven games. They managed six wins and a draw from the seven games they played at the tournament.

Leibenburg High from Mashonaland East was second on five points to win silver medals.

Maryward from Midlands also finished on five points at the end of the seven rounds, but they were relegated to bronze after they were counted out on head-to-head with Leibenburg.

Zimbabwe Chess Federation secretary general Todd Mapingire was impressed by the level of competition exhibited at the finals. He also lauded Crystal Candy Zimbabwe for their continued support of the sport in the country.

"We are grateful for this tournament which serves as a platform to foster chess talent and promote healthy competition among students.

"We are truly grateful to Crystal Candy Zimbabwe for their invaluable support in making the tournament a resounding success and commitment to growing chess in Zimbabwe.

"Their commitment to nurturing young chess talent is commendable and aligns with ZCF's vision of promoting chess as a sport and educational tool.

"As ZCF we look forward to future editions of this prestigious schools event, which will undoubtedly continue to encourage the growth of chess talent in the country," said Mapingire.