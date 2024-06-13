Ethiopia: Russian Pan-African Center Pledges 250 Mln USD to Ethiopia

ADDIS ABABA — Having inked quadripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Ministries of Women and Social Affairs, Health and Bonga University, Russian Pan-African Public-Private Partnership Development Center pledged to donate 250 million USD.

During the signing of the MoU yesterday, Health State Minister, Dereje Duguma (MD0 said that the donation is aimed to build 2,000 fully equipped Paramedic Midwife Stations (PMS) in the upcoming five years across rural areas of Ethiopia.

During the first phase (in 2024), 50 PMS will be constructed and 150 by 2025. While the rest centers will be launched in late years of the project implementation.

The project will help to ensure health services particularly in women Pre-Conception Care (PCC), pregnancy management, obstetrics, including emergency care. Maternal and reproductive health care including Family planning, antenatal care, and delivery services, postnatal care, adolescent sexual and reproductive health are basic services to be delivered in centers.

The project is instrumental to play significant role in building system of training of national personnel in reproduction related health issues.

The Pan African Public-Private Partnership center will support and complement the overall national efforts improving access to essential health care to the rural community, according to the CEO of the Center.

Bonga University President Petros Woldegiorgis on his part added that Bonga University, as the key initiator of the project in cooperation with Pan- African Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Development Center, links its nursing home project with the Paramedic Midwife Stations-PMS in all areas.

It will also facilitate trainings for professionals. It will play expertise role in the field of PMS training, he said.