Ethiopia Revamps Role in Brics for Mutual Benefits

During the recent meeting of BRICS Foreign Ministers, Foreign Affairs Minister Taye Atskesellasie has indicated the commitment of Ethiopia to enhance its role in the BRICS bloc in line with its national development priorities. The Minister's statement also indicates that Ethiopia always remains committed to maintaining the benefits and interests of developing countries.

Our world is home to eight billion people who live in more than 200 sovereign nations and territories. They are all endowed with equal rights that are recognized by the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR). People of the world need to exchange trade and services among themselves so as to thrive on the planet. Such exchange goes without being limited to the borders that define the sovereign countries that exist today in the world. They should rather be regulated by laws so as to run smooth exchange. Yet all of them do not have equal levels of development politically, economically and socially.

This has created a loophole where the giants can take advantage of their economic strength to decide over matters of the weaker ones. This takes place even at the disadvantage of the weaker or poor ones. Hence, to fully claim that all the countries and people of the world are equal, there should be a system that accommodates the interests of the disadvantaged.

Indeed, Ethiopia has been working with due effort to ensure its political and economic sovereignty as well as that of fellow developing countries in general and Africa countries in particular. As such Ethiopia has played leading role in various international and multilateral struggles like pan Africanism, non-Aligned movement ... etc.

This is all for the benefit of the entire people of the world without discrimination and out of interest to see a free and fair world order where Ethiopia can benefit from it equally. Ensuring a fairer world order is important for every country and every citizen. But the reality on the ground is contrary to such a situation. And many people are suffering from the unfair and unbalanced world order. Therefore, it is mandatory to change this order and bring about a better world where everyone can enjoy their political independence as well as economic prosperity fairly.

Ethiopia has for long been fighting such aggression and imbalance in all forms like colonialism and the subsequent subjugation of developing countries. It has also paid a price in reflecting the interests and voice of the developing countries in many forums like the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), G-77 Plus China as well as the continental and regional blocs of African Union (AU) and Inter Governmental Authority on Development (IGAD).

Ethiopia still works relentlessly to ensure the benefits of nations to make them stand at an equal footing. Through its membership in BRICS too, Ethiopia will continue to work towards peace and development of all other developing countries.

As Foreign Minister Taye reiterated during the summit Ethiopia maintains its resolve to the collective pursuit of peace, progress, inclusive and sustainable development as well as effective multilateralism.