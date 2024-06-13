Namibia: Divers Still Searching for Swakop Man Who Jumped Off Jetty

Divers at Swakopmund are still searching for a man who allegedly jumped off the Swakopmund Jetty on Saturday.

Sean Naude of the Namibian Marshall Rangers says the divers had to stop the search on Saturday as the nine-metre deep water was dark because of the east wind.

By Wednesday, he says they were still not able to recover the body of the drowned person.

"The navy divers joined us... and we spent hours searching the area."

Naude says Thursday will be their final dive day, before they start doing surface scouting.

Erongo police spokesperson chief inspector Ileni Shapumba has previously noted that more information on the family and how they observed that the person was missing will follow soon, but no updates have yet been provided.