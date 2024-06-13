Namibia: Divers Still Searching for Swakop Man Who Jumped Off Jetty

13 June 2024
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Divers at Swakopmund are still searching for a man who allegedly jumped off the Swakopmund Jetty on Saturday.

Sean Naude of the Namibian Marshall Rangers says the divers had to stop the search on Saturday as the nine-metre deep water was dark because of the east wind.

By Wednesday, he says they were still not able to recover the body of the drowned person.

"The navy divers joined us... and we spent hours searching the area."

Naude says Thursday will be their final dive day, before they start doing surface scouting.

Erongo police spokesperson chief inspector Ileni Shapumba has previously noted that more information on the family and how they observed that the person was missing will follow soon, but no updates have yet been provided.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.