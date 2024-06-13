Zimbabwe: Why Advancing Action for Climate Empowerment Matters for Zim

Tatenda Mutasa — Correspondent

Climate change is a threat that affects every person in Zimbabwe. Addressing its impacts and building a sustainable future for our country will require a whole-of-society approach, with every sector, community, and individual playing their part.

At the heart of this effort lies the critical need for climate empowerment -- equipping our citizens with the knowledge, tools and opportunities to engage in climate action.

This is not just a global imperative but an absolute necessity if we are to overcome the challenges posed by a changing climate.

Zimbabwe has demonstrated its strong commitment to climate action by ratifying the Paris Agreement on climate change and implementing its provisions.

The country has also strengthened its policy and institutional frameworks to address the impacts of climate change and build a sustainable, resilient future.

This includes the development of a comprehensive National Climate Change Response Strategy, which outlines Zimbabwe's path towards low-carbon, climate-resilient development.

The strategy emphasises the importance of public awareness, education and capacity building to empower citizens to take climate action.

Government agencies, for instance, must ensure climate change is integrated across policy frameworks and public service delivery.

This means mainstreaming climate considerations into budgeting, planning, and decision-making processes at all levels of government.

By equipping civil servants with the necessary knowledge and tools, they can become champions of climate action within their respective spheres of influence.

Businesses, too, have a critical role to play. By adopting sustainable practices and empowering their workforce, companies can reduce their carbon footprint, build climate resilience and inspire broader societal change.

Through innovative financing mechanisms and public-private partnerships, Zimbabwe is incentivising the private sector to invest in green technologies and climate solutions.

And civil society organisations must continue mobilising grassroots climate action and advocacy. From community-based adaptation projects to national-level policy engagement, these groups are the driving force behind a groundswell of climate consciousness and accountability.

Crucially, Zimbabwe's young people must be at the forefront of this movement. By equipping the next generation with climate education and platforms for participation, we can unlock their boundless potential as agents of change.

"Our children and youth are the true leaders in the fight against climate change," said permanent secretary in the Ministry of Environment, Climate and Wildlife Prof Prosper Matondi.

"They are ready and willing to take action, but they need the necessary support and resources to do so effectively."

In this spirit, the Government has launched a nationwide initiative to integrate climate change into school curricula, from primary to tertiary levels.

By cultivating climate literacy and a sense of environmental stewardship, these young change-makers will be empowered to drive sustainable solutions in their communities and beyond.

"As Zimbabwe prepares its updated Nationally Determined Contribution under the Paris Agreement, the country has a pivotal opportunity to elevate the role of climate empowerment," Prof Matondi said.

"By embedding these principles across all climate and development initiatives, Zimbabwe can demonstrate global leadership and deliver a sustainable, resilient future for all."

Indeed, the impacts of climate change are already being felt across the country, from prolonged droughts to devastating floods. Addressing these challenges will require concerted effort from every corner of society.

"Climate change is a threat that affects every person in our country," the permanent secretary said. "Empowering our citizens with the knowledge, tools and opportunities to engage in climate action is not just a nice-to-have, but an absolute necessity, if we are to build a sustainable future for Zimbabwe."

In June 2024, Zimbabwe was represented at the Bonn Climate Change Conference, where representatives advocated for a stronger focus on climate empowerment in global climate negotiations.

They underscored the need for developed countries to provide financial and technical support to help developing nations like Zimbabwe enhance public awareness, education and participatory climate action.

"Climate change does not respect borders," Prof Matondi said. "To address this global challenge, we must work together in a spirit of solidarity and shared responsibility. By empowering our citizens, we can unlock their potential as champions of climate action, both at home and on the world stage."

This is not just the government's responsibility -- it's up to all of us. Businesses, civil society and individual citizens must all do their part to create a sustainable, resilient future for Zimbabwe.

Together we can unlock the power of an informed, engaged citizenry to tackle the climate crisis head-on and create a better tomorrow for generations to come.

Tatenda Mutasa is a Government principal climate change scientist