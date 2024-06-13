Zimbabwe: Mapfumo Injury Affected Us - Tapera

As largely expected South Africa crashed the Warrior's hopes with what in the end was a fine 3-1 win in a World Cup Group C football qualifier at Free State Stadium last night.

In what was a must-win encounter for the visitors, defeat leaves Zimbabwe with just two points from four attempts and still anchored at the bottom of the Group C standings.

Igraam Rayners fired Bafana Bafana ahead in the first minute of the game off a dreadful blunder from Munashe Garan'anga.

In no time, Tawanda Chirewa silenced the home fans with an immediate response to open his Warriors' account.

The lively, Oswin Appollis whipped a fine cross which was wasted by Rayners who failed to direct his attempt with only the goal in sight.

Bafana Bafana thought they had found their second goal of the match in the 37th minute but the referee ruled their attempt out for offside.

Teboho Mokoena almost gave Bafana Bafana another goal inside the 18 area but Warriors goalkeeper Geoffrey Chitsumba was equal to the task.

Douglas Mapfumo was the spark in the Warriors' firing line as he profited from a brilliant partnership with Chirewa.

Chirewa's inside-the-box effort went just inches wide at the stroke of half-time.

Mapfumo was replaced with Daniel Msendami just after the restart, something, which invited trouble for the Warriors.

And coach Jairosi Tapera acknowledged the impact that Mapfumo's departure had on his attack.

In his defence Tapera said he had been forced to take off the Polokwane City striker because of injury.

He stressed that he was not going to replace Mapfumo had it not been for the ankle injury he picked in the first 45 minutes.

"I think that's when we lost it because Mapfumo gave us a lot in the first half and we were forced to replace him after he complained about his ankle," Tapera said.

"It was not the kind of result which we came here for but, these are some of the things you encounter when you are scratching the surface to build something.

"I think if we want to go somewhere, we have to start from here," said Tapera.

Tapera felt Chirewa is likely going to be the Warriors' next best thing.

Chirewa became exposed and isolated upfront which left the Warriors with nothing on the hosts after the break.

Bafana Bafana got their second through Chitsumba's howler in the 53rd minute.

Richard Hachiro struggled to keep South Africa's main man, Themba Zwane in his tracks in their midfield battle.

And, many felt Hachiro was supposed to be replaced after failing his assignment to stop Zwane.

Appollis' line-breaking pass, which was buried by Morena who had only Chitsumba to beat in the 75th minute virtually put the contest to bed.